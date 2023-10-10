Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Airmen train with local law enforcement [Image 4 of 4]

    445th Airmen train with local law enforcement

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Amanda Dick 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Van Nima, 445th Security Force Squadron Training and Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, moves to clear a room during active shooter training at Calamityville, Fairborn, Ohio, July 14, 2023. Airmen with the 445th Airlift Wing, alongside civilian law enforcement, learned how to properly respond to active shooter scenes during the training that is held once a year, as well as critical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amanda Dick)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 09:45
    Photo ID: 8069598
    VIRIN: 230714-F-MJ568-1085
    Resolution: 2400x1805
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    This work, 445th Airmen train with local law enforcement [Image 4 of 4], by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    445th Airmen train with local law enforcement on active shooter response

