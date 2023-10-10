445th Airmen train with local law enforcement

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Van Nima, 445th Security Force Squadron Training and Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, moves to clear a room during active shooter training at Calamityville, Fairborn, Ohio, July 14, 2023. Airmen with the 445th Airlift Wing, alongside civilian law enforcement, learned how to properly respond to active shooter scenes during the training that is held once a year, as well as critical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amanda Dick)

