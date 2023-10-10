445th Airmen train with local law enforcement on active shooter response

Photo By Amanda Dick | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Van Nima, 445th Security Force Squadron Training and...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Dick | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Van Nima, 445th Security Force Squadron Training and Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, moves to clear a room during active shooter training at Calamityville, Fairborn, Ohio, July 14, 2023. Airmen with the 445th Airlift Wing, alongside civilian law enforcement, learned how to properly respond to active shooter scenes during the training that is held once a year, as well as critical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amanda Dick) see less | View Image Page

Four Airmen with the 445th Security Force Squadron trained alongside their civilian law enforcement counterparts July 14 at Calamityville in Fairborn, Ohio.



The training taught law enforcement how to respond during active shooter incidents through different scenarios, and how to provide critical care to victims on the scene such as wrapping and packing a wound, applying a tourniquet and more.



“There’s a need for training on active shooters, so these are a lot of university police officers who may encounter something like that, whether it be in a large classroom area, whether it be in a dorm room area or anything else like that,” said Sarah Napier, Wright State University Calamityville program manager and advanced trauma life support coordinator.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team trained members during morning and afternoon sessions, showcasing their procedures.



The annual training, which started last year, included the 445th SFS Airmen, law enforcement from WSU, Sinclair Community College, the University of Dayton, Fairborn Police Department and more.



“We get all of these different universities together to collaborate and then they can all work together and learn something from each other, as well as just be able to get that type of experience on how to clear [the scene] properly rather than having to do it when, unfortunately, it might happen,” explained Napier, who is also a reservist with the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.



For Staff Sgt. Alexis Williams, 445th SFS command support staff, the training provided the chance to “keep improving our active shooter training and mingle with other agencies” and to see “different perspectives on how to handle an active shooter.”



Williams, who has been a reservist and with the 445th for six years, explained this was an opportunity not just to mingle but to train alongside others and not only her fellow defenders where she might get complacent in the routine.



For the SFS, Senior Master Sgt. Justin Williams, 445th SFS Programs and Readiness superintendent, said that partnership is exactly why defenders are sent to the training, especially as there are differences in the way military and civilian law enforcement respond to an active shooter.



“During an emergency, it doesn’t really matter what kind of uniform you’re wearing,” said Senior Williams. “If you’re a responding officer, your expectation is to go and respond to the active shooter.



“It’s really good to liaise with our local counterparts to see what their tactics, techniques and procedures are to make sure we can integrate with them in an emergency,” he continued. “Likewise, they know how we operate as well – what gear we’re bringing, the types of equipment and weapons systems we’re bringing into the situation as well – so it works both ways. … We want to understand how they operate as well to bridge that gap and try to be good supporters of each other.”



The four defenders who attended were Sergeants Van Niman and Williams in the morning session and Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Lamarr and Master Sgt. Jason Mufford in the afternoon.



Run by Wright State, Calamityville, formerly known as the National Center for Medical Readiness, provides training for students in the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the 88th Medical Group. Additionally, it provides training, testing and research.



Calamityville sits on 53 acres in Fairborn and trains first responders like law enforcement, fire and medical; first receivers like physicians, nurses and hospital staff; DoD Special Operations; and tactical combat medical specialists in classroom environments, lab spaces, training zones, austere environments and more.