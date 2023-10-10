Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archeological Dig Begins at Old Fort Niagara [Image 2 of 9]

    Archeological Dig Begins at Old Fort Niagara

    PORTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    A team of archeologists conduct a dig around the shoreline of Old Fort Niagara to examine the historical makeup of the ground and to search for any artifacts that might be in the ground, Porter, New York, Oct. 3, 2023. The dig is being done ahead of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, project to reinforce the eroding shoreline around the historic 18th century fort. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 08:43
    Photo ID: 8069517
    VIRIN: 231003-A-MC713-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: PORTER, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archeological Dig Begins at Old Fort Niagara [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    buffalo
    old fort niagara

