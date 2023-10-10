A team of archeologists conduct a dig around the shoreline of Old Fort Niagara to examine the historical makeup of the ground and to search for any artifacts that might be in the ground, Porter, New York, Oct. 3, 2023. The dig is being done ahead of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, project to reinforce the eroding shoreline around the historic 18th century fort. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8069519
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-MC713-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|PORTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Archeological Dig Begins at Old Fort Niagara [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS
