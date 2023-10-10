Tripoli ATFP Drill

231010-N-US228-1034 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Heath Gregory, from Vestal, New York, demonstrates tactical team movements during an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

