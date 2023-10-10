Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli ATFP Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    Tripoli ATFP Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231010-N-US228-1073 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2023) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Thomas Bostic, from New York, demonstrates tactical team movements during an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Oct. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 22:06
    Photo ID: 8068879
    VIRIN: 231010-N-US228-1073
    Resolution: 4194x2796
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli ATFP Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli ATFP Drill
    Tripoli ATFP Drill
    Tripoli ATFP Drill
    Tripoli ATFP Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT