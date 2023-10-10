Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Women's Soccer vs. Utah State 2023 [Image 12 of 12]

    USAFA Women's Soccer vs. Utah State 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force's Mia Otero clears the ball during a home soccer game vs. Utah State University at the Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 21, 2023. Air Force opened its conference schedule with a 1-0 win over Utah State. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    This work, USAFA Women's Soccer vs. Utah State 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

