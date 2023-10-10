U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force's women's soccer team celebrates a goal against the Utah State University Aggies at Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 21, 2023. Air Force opened its conference schedule with a 1-0 win over Utah State. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 20:01
|Photo ID:
|8068714
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-YD678-1063
|Resolution:
|4161x2769
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Women's Soccer vs. Utah State 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
