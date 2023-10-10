A Fort Gregg-Adams basketball player passes the ball while defended by a Royal Army Physical Training Corps player during an Oct. 11 basketball game at Clark Fitness Center, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. as part of a RAPTC official cultural and sport visit. FGAV won 104 to 48 with superior athleticism, skill and timely pressure in front of about 70 spectators. The RAPTC visit also featured a community outreach with local youth, an engagement with the William & Mary men’s basketball team, a Washington D.C. trip and a staff ride with Command Historian Karl Rubis, Combined Arms Support Command. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport, by Chad Menegay