    British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport [Image 4 of 5]

    British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    A Fort Gregg-Adams basketball player passes the ball while defended by a Royal Army Physical Training Corps player during an Oct. 11 basketball game at Clark Fitness Center, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. as part of a RAPTC official cultural and sport visit. FGAV won 104 to 48 with superior athleticism, skill and timely pressure in front of about 70 spectators. The RAPTC visit also featured a community outreach with local youth, an engagement with the William & Mary men’s basketball team, a Washington D.C. trip and a staff ride with Command Historian Karl Rubis, Combined Arms Support Command. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 17:30
    Photo ID: 8068465
    VIRIN: 231011-O-WA652-2192
    Resolution: 4671x3114
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    This work, British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical training
    interoperability
    community outreach
    relationship building
    partners and allies
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023

