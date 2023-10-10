British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport

Members of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps basketball team group together for a photo Oct. 6 in front of Combined Arms Support Command, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. as part of a RAPTC official cultural and sport visit. The RAPTC visit featured a community outreach with local youth, a game versus FGAV, an engagement with the William & Mary men’s basketball team, a Washington D.C. trip and a staff ride with Command Historian Karl Rubis, Combined Arms Support Command. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Goodsell)
