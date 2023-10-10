Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport [Image 1 of 5]

    British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Members of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps basketball team group together for a photo Oct. 6 in front of Combined Arms Support Command, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. as part of a RAPTC official cultural and sport visit. The RAPTC visit featured a community outreach with local youth, a game versus FGAV, an engagement with the William & Mary men’s basketball team, a Washington D.C. trip and a staff ride with Command Historian Karl Rubis, Combined Arms Support Command. (U.S. Army photo by Keith Goodsell)

    This work, British Army physical trainers visit to build relationships through sport [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical training
    interoperability
    CASCOM
    relationship building
    partners and allies
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023

