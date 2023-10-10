Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division [Image 3 of 3]

    Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brazilian army 1st Sgt. Ederson Rizzuti Rocha, Doctrine and Research Assistant (left), Maj. Gen. Júlio César Belaguarda Nagy De Oliveira, Commander of the 4th Mountain Infantry Brigade (middle), Col. Moises Felipe Gervazoni Viana, Commander of the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion (right) and 1st Lt. Jonathan Ivens Silva Santos, Mountain Platoon Leader, members of the official party pose for a portrait in front of the Honor the Mountain monument at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, on Oct. 12, 2023. The official party’s visit to the 10th Mountain Division was to collect doctrinal experience and teachings on the structure, equipment, and processes to be developed by the 4th Mountain Brigade of the Brazilian army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 8068143
    VIRIN: 231012-A-JH229-5432
    Resolution: 6541x4360
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division
    Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division
    Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division FORSCOM Fort Drum Brazilian Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT