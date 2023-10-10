Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Nagy, Commander of the 4th Mountain Inantry Brigade visits the 10th Mountain Division

Brazilian army 1st Sgt. Ederson Rizzuti Rocha, Doctrine and Research Assistant (left), Maj. Gen. Júlio César Belaguarda Nagy De Oliveira, Commander of the 4th Mountain Infantry Brigade (middle), Col. Moises Felipe Gervazoni Viana, Commander of the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion (right) and 1st Lt. Jonathan Ivens Silva Santos, Mountain Platoon Leader, members of the official party pose for a portrait in front of the Honor the Mountain monument at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, on Oct. 12, 2023. The official party’s visit to the 10th Mountain Division was to collect doctrinal experience and teachings on the structure, equipment, and processes to be developed by the 4th Mountain Brigade of the Brazilian army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).

