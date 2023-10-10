Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 9 perform a simulated search and rescue exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023. HSC-9 is deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. USS Gerald R. Ford is the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 8067550 VIRIN: 231011-N-TL968-1454 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 767.99 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.