The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford steams alongside USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a fueling-at-sea in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8067543
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-HJ055-1640
|Resolution:
|4085x2723
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling At Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
