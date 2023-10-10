Bundeswehr Chief of Staff General Breuer Visits Al Asad

Maj. Anthony Padalino, the operations officer for Task Force Redleg, shakes hands with General Carsten Breuer during his visit at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Sept. 22, 2023. General Breuer is the highest-ranking officer in the German Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

