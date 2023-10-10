Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bundeswehr Chief of Staff General Breuer Visits Al Asad [Image 7 of 7]

    Bundeswehr Chief of Staff General Breuer Visits Al Asad

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    09.22.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    German Capt. Thiere Mirko, the German Task Force commander, and General Carsten Breuer the highest-ranking officer in the German Armed Forces, together during his visit to Al Asad Air Base on Sept. 22, 2023. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russell Lemler, the base commander, along with his operations officer, Maj. Anthony Padalino, and three additional task force commanders welcomed General Breuer as he disembarked from the plane. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

    This work, Bundeswehr Chief of Staff General Breuer Visits Al Asad [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Asad Air Base
    10th Mountain Division
    Coalition Partners
    German Armed Forces
    TF Redleg

