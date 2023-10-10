German Capt. Thiere Mirko, the German Task Force commander, and General Carsten Breuer the highest-ranking officer in the German Armed Forces, together during his visit to Al Asad Air Base on Sept. 22, 2023. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russell Lemler, the base commander, along with his operations officer, Maj. Anthony Padalino, and three additional task force commanders welcomed General Breuer as he disembarked from the plane. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 06:30 Photo ID: 8067283 VIRIN: 230922-F-XQ901-4548 Resolution: 2048x1592 Size: 634.43 KB Location: AL ASAD, IQ Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bundeswehr Chief of Staff General Breuer Visits Al Asad [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.