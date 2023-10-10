The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford comes alongside USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a fueling-at-sea in the Eastern Mediterranean, Oct. 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 8067245 VIRIN: 231011-N-GK686-1208 Resolution: 4791x3194 Size: 679.58 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.