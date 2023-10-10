Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    Fueling-At-Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford comes alongside USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a fueling-at-sea in the Eastern Mediterranean, Oct. 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:58
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

