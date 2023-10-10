Fueling-At-Sea

Quarter Master 3rd Class Austin Audin, from St. Croix, Virgin Islands, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) navigation department, acts as bow flag walker on the flight deck during a refueling-at-sea with USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) in the Eastern Mediterranean, Oct. 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

