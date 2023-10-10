USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Rear Adm. Patrick Hannifin, right, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, greets Republic of Korea Navy (ROK-N) Rear Adm. Jihoon Kim, Director, Maritime Operations Center, during a welcoming ceremony after the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulled in to Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit Oct. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

