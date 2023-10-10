Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Rear Adm. Patrick Hannifin, right, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, greets Republic of Korea Navy (ROK-N) Rear Adm. Jihoon Kim, Director, Maritime Operations Center, during a welcoming ceremony after the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulled in to Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit Oct. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 8066976
    VIRIN: 231012-N-JO823-1017
    Resolution: 4800x3127
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    ROK
    Busan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Republic of Korea
    port visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT