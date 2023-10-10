Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (5th ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, maneuver through the Endurance course as part of the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. Lance Cpl. Jack F. Roehrig, a Transmission System Operator with 5th ANGLICO, crosses a river using a Tyrolean traverse. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlos A. Hickman)

