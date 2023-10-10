Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO [Image 6 of 8]

    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines (3/12), build a shelter using natural materials during the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023. 1st Lt. Jonathon C. Lee, an Artillery Officer with 3/12, and 1st Lt. Michelle Lin, a Communications Strategy and Operations Officer with 5th ANGLICO, weave bamboo through branches. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 8066983
    VIRIN: 231002-M-LR115-5996
    Resolution: 5568x4176
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO
    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    JWTC
    BJSC
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT