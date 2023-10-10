Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines (3/12), build a shelter using natural materials during the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023. 1st Lt. Jonathon C. Lee, an Artillery Officer with 3/12, and 1st Lt. Michelle Lin, a Communications Strategy and Operations Officer with 5th ANGLICO, weave bamboo through branches. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

