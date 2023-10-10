BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit Oct. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 00:41 Photo ID: 8066932 VIRIN: 231012-N-OE145-1134 Resolution: 6489x4331 Size: 1.19 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.