U.S. Marine Corps Daniel Avila Ramirez, an administrative specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, presents Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher King’s wife, with a bouquet of flowers during a change of charge ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. King received the Legion of Merit for his superior leadership and dedication to the Sailors, Marines and families of 1st MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8066664
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-WE079-1139
|Resolution:
|4648x3099
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MAW CMC change of charge ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
