1st MAW CMC change of charge ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Daniel Avila Ramirez, an administrative specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, presents Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher King’s wife, with a bouquet of flowers during a change of charge ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. King received the Legion of Merit for his superior leadership and dedication to the Sailors, Marines and families of 1st MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

