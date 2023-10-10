U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in 1st MAW’s command master chief change of charge ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Jack Garza assumed duties from Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher King. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8066665
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-WE079-1140
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st MAW CMC change of charge ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
