    1st MAW CMC change of charge ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    1st MAW CMC change of charge ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in 1st MAW’s command master chief change of charge ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Jack Garza assumed duties from Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher King. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 21:47
    Photo ID: 8066665
    VIRIN: 231006-M-WE079-1140
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st MAW CMC change of charge ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    headquarters
    color guard
    III MEF Band
    1st MAW
    command master chief
    change of charge

