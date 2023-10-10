Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    MCCS Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival 2023

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Children sit on a carnival ride during the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival at the 11 Area parade deck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 6, 2023. The carnival, hosted by MCCS, featured live music, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

