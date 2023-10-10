A child gets up from an inflatable slide during the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival at the 11 Area parade deck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 6, 2023. The carnival, hosted by MCCS, featured live music, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8066566
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-FD055-1017
|Resolution:
|6815x4546
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
