97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

The 2023 Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award is showcased on a desk at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, October 3, 2023. A group of experts evaluated the nominations and chose the 97th Maintenance Group at Altus AFB as the winner of the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

