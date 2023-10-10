Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award [Image 2 of 2]

    97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 2023 Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award is showcased on a desk at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, October 3, 2023. A group of experts evaluated the nominations and chose the 97th Maintenance Group at Altus AFB as the winner of the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award
    97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

    97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

    Altus Air Force Base
    97 AMW
    97 MXG
    97th maintenance group
    DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

