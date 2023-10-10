The 2023 Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award is showcased on a desk at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, October 3, 2023. A group of experts evaluated the nominations and chose the 97th Maintenance Group at Altus AFB as the winner of the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
This work, 97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
