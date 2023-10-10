97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

Members from the 97th Maintenance Group accept the Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award at the Volunteer Protection Programs Participants’ Association Safety+ Symposium in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 18, 2023. The award is presented to encourage a continuous positive safety culture and to recognize the hard work of the DoD installations and individuals committed to achieving safe workplaces. (Courtesy photo)

