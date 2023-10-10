Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award [Image 1 of 2]

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 97th Maintenance Group accept the Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award at the Volunteer Protection Programs Participants’ Association Safety+ Symposium in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 18, 2023. The award is presented to encourage a continuous positive safety culture and to recognize the hard work of the DoD installations and individuals committed to achieving safe workplaces. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Altus Air Force Base
    97 AMW
    97 MXG
    97th maintenance group
    DoD SOHMS Achievement Award

