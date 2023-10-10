Members from the 97th Maintenance Group accept the Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award at the Volunteer Protection Programs Participants’ Association Safety+ Symposium in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 18, 2023. The award is presented to encourage a continuous positive safety culture and to recognize the hard work of the DoD installations and individuals committed to achieving safe workplaces. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8066455
|VIRIN:
|230918-F-F3508-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97 MXG receives 2023 DoD SOHMS Achievement Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT