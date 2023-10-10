Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mixed trade artisan initiative takes flight at FRCE [Image 2 of 2]

    Mixed trade artisan initiative takes flight at FRCE

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Chandler Gillikin, an airframer at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), drills K fittings for an MV-22 Osprey. Gillikin works on the depot’s V-22 aircraft line, which has recently transitioned to a new mixed trade position description for aircraft maintainers that allows them to gain qualification in multiple areas of expertise. Leaders instituted the new position descriptions in order to bring the depot in line with commercial industry hiring practices and allowing for increased flexibility in employee professional development.

    This work, Mixed trade artisan initiative takes flight at FRCE [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

