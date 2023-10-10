Mixed trade artisan initiative takes flight at FRCE

Gunner Lawrence, a sheet metal mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), works on the aft nacelle of an MV-22 Osprey. Lawrence works on the depot’s V-22 aircraft line, which has recently transitioned to a new mixed trade position description for aircraft maintainers that allows them to gain qualification in multiple areas of expertise. Leaders instituted the new position descriptions in order to bring the depot in line with commercial industry hiring practices and allowing for increased flexibility in employee professional development.

