Sgt. Jordan Chop from the Aviation and Missile Command inspects uniforms during the third annual New Century Technology High School JROTC Invitational Drill Meet Sept. 16 in Huntsville, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8066276
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-QV384-1809
|Resolution:
|7245x5175
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM Soldiers assist local school at drill competition [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM Soldiers assist local school at drill competition
