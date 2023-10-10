Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM Soldiers assist local school at drill competition [Image 3 of 4]

    AMCOM Soldiers assist local school at drill competition

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Aviation and Missile Command Soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Cady carefully grades the marching movements in the platoon unarmed format of the third annual New Century Technology High School JROTC Invitational Drill Meet Sept. 16 in Huntsville, Alabama.

    This work, AMCOM Soldiers assist local school at drill competition [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redstone Arsenal
    Community Relations
    Alabama
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

