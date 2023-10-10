U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets take a tour with EOD from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron as part of Project Tuskegee at Barksdale Air Force Base, LA on August 4, 2023. Project Tuskegee is an Air Force Global Strike initiative to increase awareness of the educational and career opportunities in the command's rated and non-rated career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

This work, Cadets visit Barksdale for Project Tuskegee [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Seth Watson