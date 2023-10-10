Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets visit Barksdale for Project Tuskegee [Image 8 of 10]

    Cadets visit Barksdale for Project Tuskegee

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets take a tour with EOD from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron as part of Project Tuskegee at Barksdale Air Force Base, LA on August 4, 2023. Project Tuskegee is an Air Force Global Strike initiative to increase awareness of the educational and career opportunities in the command's rated and non-rated career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    This work, Cadets visit Barksdale for Project Tuskegee [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    ROTC
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Project Tuskegee

