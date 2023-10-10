Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rucking Through Adversity [Image 4 of 4]

    Rucking Through Adversity

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Turner, 325th Contracting Squadron contract administrator, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2023. After barely missing the cut-off time on his first attempt at the Norwegian Foot March, Turner was determined to finish what he started. Once he returned home from his deployment, Turner began coordinating with various leadership to host the inaugural Tyndall NFM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

