Rucking Through Adversity

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Turner, 325th Contracting Squadron contract administrator, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2023. After barely missing the cut-off time on his first attempt at the Norwegian Foot March, Turner was determined to finish what he started. Once he returned home from his deployment, Turner began coordinating with various leadership to host the inaugural Tyndall NFM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

