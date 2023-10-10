U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Turner, 325th Contracting Squadron contract administrator, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2023. During Turner’s deployment in April of 2022, Turner participated in the Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile ruck with a 24lbs ruck sack to be completed in under 4 hours and 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8065664
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-BE826-1124
|Resolution:
|3461x5207
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|OOLTEWAH, TN, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Rucking Through Adversity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT