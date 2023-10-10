Rucking Through Adversity

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Turner, 325th Contracting Squadron contract administrator, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2023. During Turner’s deployment in April of 2022, Turner participated in the Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile ruck with a 24lbs ruck sack to be completed in under 4 hours and 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

