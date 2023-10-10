Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepare their equipment before carrying out a personnel recovery mission in the mountains outside Bardufoss, Norway, during the exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2, Sept. 19, 2023.
U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s exercise Adamant Serpent hones interoperability with allies and partners ensuring readiness in the face of emerging threats, and builds a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8065663
|VIRIN:
|230919-Z-BT406-1017
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|28.65 MB
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
