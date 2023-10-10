Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go [Image 4 of 4]

    Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepare their equipment before carrying out a personnel recovery mission in the mountains outside Bardufoss, Norway, during the exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2, Sept. 19, 2023.

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s exercise Adamant Serpent hones interoperability with allies and partners ensuring readiness in the face of emerging threats, and builds a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOCEUR
    Norway
    United States Special Operations Command
    U.S. Embassy Oslo

