Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go

A Green Beret with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepares his equipment before carrying out a personnel recovery mission in the mountains outside Bardufoss, Norway, during the exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2, Sept. 19, 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s exercise Adamant Serpent hones interoperability with allies and partners ensuring readiness in the face of emerging threats, and builds a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Location: BARDUFOSS, NO