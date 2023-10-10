Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go [Image 3 of 4]

    Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Green Beret with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepares his equipment before carrying out a personnel recovery mission in the mountains outside Bardufoss, Norway, during the exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2, Sept. 19, 2023.

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s exercise Adamant Serpent hones interoperability with allies and partners ensuring readiness in the face of emerging threats, and builds a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 8065662
    VIRIN: 230919-Z-BT406-1016
    Resolution: 5885x4014
    Size: 18.44 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adamant Serpent 2023: Getting ready to go [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SOCEUR
    Norway
    United States Special Operations Command
    U.S. Embassy Oslo

