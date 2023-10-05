231007-N-GF955-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors attach a vertical replenishment hook to a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 during deck landing qualifications on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), October 7, 2023. Carney is currently a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The carrier strike group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 8065310 VIRIN: 231007-N-GF955-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.