    USS Carney Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Carney Deploys with GRFCSG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231007-N-GF955-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Harvyn Urenagonzalez, left, and Seaman Brian Murphy attach a vertical replenishment hook to a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 during deck landing qualifications on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), October 7, 2023. Carney is currently a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The carrier strike group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

