    CFAY Jewel of the East Galley Celebrates Navy Birthday [Image 4 of 6]

    CFAY Jewel of the East Galley Celebrates Navy Birthday

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 11, 2023) — Members of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Jewel of the East Galley serve a meal during the celebration of the 248th Navy birthday at the CFAY Jewel of the East Galley. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 01:32
    Photo ID: 8065226
    VIRIN: 231011-N-OC881-1038
    Resolution: 7038x4694
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Jewel of the East Galley Celebrates Navy Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Culinary Specialist
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka

