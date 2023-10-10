CFAY Jewel of the East Galley Celebrates Navy Birthday

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 11, 2023) — Members of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Jewel of the East Galley serve a meal during the celebration of the 248th Navy birthday at the CFAY Jewel of the East Galley. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

