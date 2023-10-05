Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Marzluf 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Panagiotis Papadopoulos, a staff judge advocate with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), leads a discussion as part of a professional military education (PME) for the Marines of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. Service members participate in PME to increase knowledge and share experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 8065067
    VIRIN: 231006-M-BN442-1009
    Resolution: 5085x3390
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony
    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT