U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mark Hooks, left, assistant operations officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), and by Maj. Brandon Griffith, right, operations officer of CLR-37, 3rd MLG, present a gift of appreciation to Lt. Col. Nicole Penn, center, commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during a hail and farewell ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. Lt. Col. Penn was presented a gift of appreciation for her hard work and dedication to the unit during her tour with CLR-37. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|8065065
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-BN442-1005
|Resolution:
|6612x4408
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
