CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mark Hooks, left, assistant operations officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), and by Maj. Brandon Griffith, right, operations officer of CLR-37, 3rd MLG, present a gift of appreciation to Lt. Col. Nicole Penn, center, commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during a hail and farewell ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. Lt. Col. Penn was presented a gift of appreciation for her hard work and dedication to the unit during her tour with CLR-37. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf)

