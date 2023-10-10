Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony

    CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Marzluf 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mark Hooks, left, assistant operations officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), and by Maj. Brandon Griffith, right, operations officer of CLR-37, 3rd MLG, present a gift of appreciation to Lt. Col. Nicole Penn, center, commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during a hail and farewell ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. Lt. Col. Penn was presented a gift of appreciation for her hard work and dedication to the unit during her tour with CLR-37. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 21:22
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Hail and Farewell Ceremony, by PFC Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    okinawa
    marines

