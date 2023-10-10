Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard colonel promoted to brigadier general [Image 15 of 15]

    Ohio Army National Guard colonel promoted to brigadier general

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Andrew B. Stone, center, incoming commander, Ohio Army National Guard Special Troops Command (Provisional), stands for a photograph with retired U.S. Army officers Jim Hart, left, and Gerald Richardson following a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023. After being commissioned through The Ohio State University Army ROTC in 1999, Stone served on active duty with Hart and Richardson in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty), N.C. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Hometown: ATHENS, OH, US
    ceremony
    promotion
    Ohio National Guard
    general officer
    National Guard
    Andrew B. Stone

