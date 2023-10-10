Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard colonel promoted to brigadier general [Image 14 of 15]

    Ohio Army National Guard colonel promoted to brigadier general

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Tanyah Stone, right, wife of Brig. Gen. Andrew B. Stone, incoming commander, Ohio Army National Guard Special Troops Command (Provisional), receives a bouquet of flowers following her husband’s promotion to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023. The bouquet symbolizes the critical impact that supportive military spouses and family can make in the careers of successful service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 8065005
    VIRIN: 231003-Z-DJ450-1346
    Resolution: 6164x4099
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Hometown: ATHENS, OH, US
    ceremony
    promotion
    Ohio National Guard
    general officer
    National Guard
    Andrew B. Stone

