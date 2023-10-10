Tanyah Stone, right, wife of Brig. Gen. Andrew B. Stone, incoming commander, Ohio Army National Guard Special Troops Command (Provisional), receives a bouquet of flowers following her husband’s promotion to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023. The bouquet symbolizes the critical impact that supportive military spouses and family can make in the careers of successful service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 20:45 Photo ID: 8065005 VIRIN: 231003-Z-DJ450-1346 Resolution: 6164x4099 Size: 16.65 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: ATHENS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard colonel promoted to brigadier general [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.