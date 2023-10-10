231010-N-SS492-1053 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 10, 2023) Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks with Sailors during a “khaki call” at Sharkey Theater Oct. 10, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 18:54 Photo ID: 8064910 VIRIN: 231010-N-SS492-1053 Resolution: 3338x2225 Size: 1.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks with Sailors [Image 3 of 3], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.