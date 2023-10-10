Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks with Sailors [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks with Sailors

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer B Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    231010-N-SS492-1048 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 10, 2023) Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif takes a question during a “khaki call” at Sharkey Theater Oct. 10, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    This work, Rear Adm. Rick Seif speaks with Sailors [Image 3 of 3], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine

