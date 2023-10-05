Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023

John Speakman, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, center left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, sign a proclamation for fire prevention week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 10, 2023. The proclamation reaffirmed the 60th AMW's commitment to fire prevention week, a nationwide campaign focused on educating and training the public on proactive fire safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

