U.S. Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron stand alongside the 60th Air Mobility Wing leadership after signing a proclamation for fire prevention week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 10, 2023. The proclamation reaffirmed the 60th AMW's commitment to fire prevention week, a nationwide campaign focused on educating and training the public on proactive fire safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8064884
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-YT028-1058
|Resolution:
|7657x5104
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
