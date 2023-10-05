Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron stand alongside the 60th Air Mobility Wing leadership after signing a proclamation for fire prevention week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 10, 2023. The proclamation reaffirmed the 60th AMW's commitment to fire prevention week, a nationwide campaign focused on educating and training the public on proactive fire safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 18:33
    Photo ID: 8064884
    VIRIN: 231010-F-YT028-1058
    Resolution: 7657x5104
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    proclamation
    60th Civil Engineer Squadron
    fire prevention week 2023

