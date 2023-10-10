U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA

Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), the 44th Medical Brigade and U.S. Army Materiel Command stand for a group photo during Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) training, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 25, 2023. The training was a collaboration between USAMMDA, AMC and 44th MED to introduce medical care providers and system subject matter experts to the newly fielded EDOCS as part of a wider expeditionary oxygen generation modernization effort. USAMMDA – the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities – develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

