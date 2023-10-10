Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA [Image 1 of 14]

    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), the 44th Medical Brigade and U.S. Army Materiel Command stand for a group photo during Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) training, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 25, 2023. The training was a collaboration between USAMMDA, AMC and 44th MED to introduce medical care providers and system subject matter experts to the newly fielded EDOCS as part of a wider expeditionary oxygen generation modernization effort. USAMMDA – the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities – develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 8064768
    VIRIN: 230925-A-XH454-1010
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA [Image 14 of 14], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT