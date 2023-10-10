Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), the 44th Medical Brigade and U.S. Army Materiel Command stand for a group photo during Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) training, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 25, 2023. The training was a collaboration between USAMMDA, AMC and 44th MED to introduce medical care providers and system subject matter experts to the newly fielded EDOCS as part of a wider expeditionary oxygen generation modernization effort. USAMMDA – the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities – develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8064768
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-XH454-1010
|Resolution:
|5243x3495
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA [Image 14 of 14], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT