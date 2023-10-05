Team members with 44th Medical Brigade and U.S. Army Materiel Command participate in Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) training, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 28, 2023. The training was a collaboration between the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), AMC and 44th MED to introduce medical care providers and system subject matter experts to the newly fielded EDOCS as part of a wider expeditionary oxygen generation modernization effort. USAMMDA – the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities – develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 8064776 VIRIN: 230928-A-XH454-1057 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Materiel Command and 44th Medical Brigade get hands-on training with the Expeditionary Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) at USAMMDA [Image 14 of 14], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.